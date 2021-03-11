Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Forestport

The Forestport community celebrated Terry Larkin, a purple heart military veteran, on his 100th birthday Thursday.

To the forestport diner at 8am for his egg, slice of toast and coffee.

But his routine, today, included a bit of a departure from that routine....and a big surprise for the word war two veteran and purple heart recipient.

In addition to that, two bronze stars, the asiatic pacific service medal and good conduct medal, terry larkin now has several local proclamations, marking his 100th birthday, today.

The central new york chapter of the military order of the purple heart and other organizations celebrated larkin during his daily breakfast today....including the oneida county sheriff's department, which deputized him.

They tell us he's a pillar of the forestport community....and very loved, by all.

7:36:53 "the community has been rallying behind terry for years hoping that he'd make this mile mark and he certainly is in style.

He's as sharp as a tack" 7:37:11 "he's absolutely on top of his game" 7:37:23 "the community loves him.

We all take care of him" his neighbors up in forestport tell us terry larkin has quite the sense of humor.

In fact, upon being deputized, larkin asked, "does this mean i can arrest anyone starting today?"

We wish mr. larkin a very happy 100th birthday, and we thank him for his service.

The assembly speaker issued