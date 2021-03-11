Judge Reinstates 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin, Sixth Juror Selected

Judge Peter Cahill says Derek Chauvin will face an additional charge in the death of George Floyd.
Jurors will now decide on 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder and manslaughter, Esme Murphy reports (2:57) WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 11, 2021
Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional murder charge in the death of George Floyd after a Hennepin..
The judge in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has reinstated a third-degree murder charge in the case...