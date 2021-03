Interview: Local doctor breaks down new CDC guidelines, pandemic progress

Dr. Dan Field, chief medical officer of MDstaffers in Ranch Cordova, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the pandemic's turning point and what lies ahead.

THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICCHANGED WELL EVERYTHINGPRESIDENT BIDEN WILL BETALKING TO ALL AMERICANS ABOUTTHAT TONIGHT.

THE COVID-19 HASDEVASTATED OUR COUNTRY WEFINALLY HIT A TURNING POINT INRETURN TO NORMALCY IS IN SIGHTFOR MORE ON MOVING ALONG THATROAD WE TURN TO DOCTOR DANFEEL THE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERAND THE STAFFERS IN RANCHOCORDOVA GOOD MORNING TO YOU.GOOD MORNING SINCE RED.

JUSTTODAY, A NEW ISRAELI STUDYSHOWING THAT THE PFIZERVACCINE BLOCKS 94% OFASYMPTOMATIC COVID INFECTIONS.WE REALLY HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TOGET A HANDLE ON ASYMPTOMATICSPREAD OR SO THIS IS REALLYEXCITING.THIS IS EXCITING AND NOTONLY DID THEY FIND THAT THEYHAD THE 94 TO 97% PROTECTIONAGAINST THE ASYMPTOMATIC BUTALSO THE HIGH RATE OFPROTECTION AGAINSTHOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH.

ANDNOW FINALLY WE HAVE A TOOLAGAINST THE UK VARIANT BECAUSEIT WAS HIGHLY EFFECTIVEAGAINST THE UK VARIANT.

ALLGOOD THINGS THINGS WE'VE BEENREALLY WANTING TO HEAR NOWSENSE OF NORMALCY IS WHATPEOPLE HAVE BEEN CRAVING SINCEVACCINATIONS ARE HAPPENING.HOW LONG UNTIL WE REALLYGET THERE DO YOU THINK.I JUST READ A TODAY WHEREDOCTOR FAUCI IS DRIVING THEFAMILY VACATION VEHICLE ANDSOMEONE IS SAYING ARE WE THEREYET AND HE SAYS NO AND THENSOMEONE ELSE'S ARE WE THEREYET HE SAYS NO.WE'RE GETTING THERE WE'REREALLY GETTING THEIRWORLDWIDE.

THE RATES AREDROPPING.

WE DON'T KNOW WHYIT'S NOT BECAUSE A VACCINE.IT'S NOT BECAUSE A LOTDOWNS IS NOT BECAUSE OF MASK,IT'S JUST FALLING WORLDWIDEABLE TO TAKE THAT TREND ANDADDED TO THE 97 MILLION PEOPLEVACCINATED TO GET CLOSER TONORMAL.VERY GOOD NEWS, BUT IUNDERSTAND THAT CARTOON YOU'RETALKING ABOUT THAT WE'RE NOTQUITE THERE YET EARLY THISWEEK.

THE CDC RELEASEDGUIDELINES FOR THOSE WHO AREFULLY VACCINATED AND THEYINCLUDE GATHERING WITH OTHERFULLY VACCINATED PEOPLEINDOORS WITHOUT WEARING MASKSOR WITHOUT SOCIAL DISTANCINGFULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE CANALSO GATHER IN A SINGLEHOUSEHOLD WITH PEOPLECONSIDERED LOW RISK FOR SEVEREDISEASE SHOULD FULLYVACCINATED PEOPLE STILL BETAKING PRECAUTIONS IN YOUROPINION AND IF SO WHAT SHOULDTHEY BE DOING.WELL THE THE PRECAUTIONSTHINGS ARE LESS CONTROLLED SOTHEY'RE TALKING TALKING ABOUTBARS ARE TALKING ABOUT CROWDEDVENUES WITH STRANGERS OFIT IS OKAY TO HER GRANDMA YOUSHOULD DO SO TO MAKE UP FORLOST TIME ANY TO VACCINATEDPEOPLE CAN GET TOGETHERWITHOUT ANY BARRIERS AREDISTANCING.

AND FINALLY IT'SNO LONGER NECESSARY TOQUARANTINE IF YOU JUST BEENEXPOSED TO A COVID-19 CASE ASSYMPTOMATIC.ALL SUCH GOOD NEWS WE RUNSO MANY STORIES OF PEOPLEINVENTING BU SO THAT THEY CANYOU KNOW HUG THEIR LOVED ONESTO PLASTIC SHEETING AND FORTHAT TO BE BEHIND THIS IS AMAJOR MILESTONE NOWRESTRICTIONS ARE EASING UP HOWCAN WE MAKE SURE WE DON'T ENDUP BACK WHERE WE STARTED.IT'S A GREAT QUESTION.

IDON'T THINK WE WILL BUT IDON'T THINK WE'LL KNOW WHY WEWANT AS I SAID WORLDWIDE THEDON'T HAVE AN EXPLANATION WHYIT COULD BE THAT IT'S RUN ITSCOURSE I DON'T EXPECTED TORAMP UP.

BUT WE'VE BEEN WRONGBEFORE.THINGS LIKE THAT AND THE FACTTHAT WE DON'T KNOW SO MUCH ANDHAVEN'T KNOWN SO MUCH ABOUTTHIS OVER THE LAST YEAR JUSTPUT YOUR THOUGHTS THINKINGOVER WHAT WE'VE ALL ENDUREDSINCE MARCH OF 2020.THIS IS BEEN A VERYHUMBLING EXPERIENCE FOR ALL OFIS THAT WE REALLY DON'T KNOWWHAT WE DON'T KNOW WHEN WEWENT INTO THIS WE WERE TOLD.FIRST THAT MASKS WON'T BEHELPFUL FOR THE LAY POPULATIONTHE MASK MOST MANDATED INTRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WOULDN'THELP AND THEN THEY WEREINSTITUTED WE WERE TOLD AVACCINE COULD BE AVAILABLEFOR.

18 MONTHS AND IN 6 MONTHSWE HAD A VACCINE SO YOU KNOWSO MUCH OF WHAT WE WERE TOLDWAS AND SO WHEN NEW THINGSBECAME TRUE.

SO WE HAVE TO BEHUMBLE I THINK WE HAVE TO BECAREFUL ABOUT SOUNDING MORECERTAIN THAN WE ARE.GREAT ADVICE.

THANK YOU SOMUCH AS ALWAYS FOR YOURINSIGHT.

WE REALLY APPRECIATEYOU.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH