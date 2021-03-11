Heat’s Meyers Leonard Fined and Suspended by NBA for Anti-Semitic Comment

The Miami Heat center made the derogatory comment while playing 'Call of Duty' during a Twitch livestream.

The NBA has issued Leonard a $50,000 fine, the maximum allowed by the league.

He has also been suspended from all Heat activities for one week and will be required to attend a cultural diversity program.

The Heat initially announced that Leonard would be “away from the team indefinitely,” so it is unclear whether he will return following his suspension.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Leonard’s comment “inexcusable and hurtful.”.

Derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and [he] will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, via 'Miami Herald'.

Leonard has since issued an apology, saying he was unaware of what the word meant and committed to educating himself.

I acknowledge and own my mistake and there’s no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else … I promise to do better ... my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word, Meyers Leonard, via 'Miami Herald'