Rochester Expects To Receive $16 Million In Covid Relief Bill

"* businesses ae finally able to let more customers through their doors as states are lifting some restrictions..

But will it be enough to finally get us back to where we were pre?

"* pandemic?

The city is expected to receive around 16 million dollars of the one?

"*point?

"* trillion dollar package..

It's a small amount compared to cities like duluth who will be allocated nearly 60 million.

Mayor kim norton says the city council will have to have a robust discussion about business relief ?

"* with the hope of reaching those who weren't helped the first time.

The city also cut 101 million dollars from this year's budget ?

"* so while the 16 million will fill gaps norton says it clearly won't do enough to cover all the this time when the funds come to the city it allows us to offset, this year and next, some of the cuts that we're feeling.

I think we have to very carefully weigh in those discussions what proportion of the money goes where.

I think it will be hard and difficult but important discussion that the city will be having in the coming weeks.

The community will also see benefits like the child tax credit..

Stimulus check as well as rent and utility assistance in the new bill.

