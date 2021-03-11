COVID 1 Year Later: CBS2 News Headlines From March 11, 2020

Today marks 1 year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a worldwide pandemic.
At that point, New York City was the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.
Dr. Dan Field, chief medical officer of MDstaffers in Ranch Cordova, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the pandemic's turning point..
The first case of COVID-19 in Idaho was confirmed on March 13, 2020.