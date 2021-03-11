Vaccine Real World Effectiveness

To begin tonight: we have the first mayo clinic real world study that shows the pfizer and moderna vaccines are 80?

"* percent ?

"(effective after the second dose.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic with what this latest study means.

Jessica.

George ?

"* previously there was only clinical trial evidence showing the efficacy of the vaccines ?

"* this most recent study proves the vaccines work in a real world setting.

Mayo clinic says ten days after patients receive their second dose of the vaccines they're far less likely to test positive and unknowingly spread covid?

"* 19..

With the study showing an effectiveness rate of 80?

"* percent.

Dr. aarn tand?

"* e says he hopes this nw evidence encourages those on the fence about getting vaccinated ?

"* to sign?

"*up a get we think one of the reasons why this pandemic has continued and been so impactful is that people can be minimally symptomatic or asymptomatic and spreading this infection to others so by showing this will decrease the asymptomatic infection it would decrease the transmission for those people to others and will help put an end to this pandemic.

The study was done between mid?

"*december and early february..

And included patients here in minnesota.

Live in rochester jessica bringe thank you jessica.

The trial did not include the johnson and johnson vaccine.