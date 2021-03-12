Former Riverdance Star Performs

Joseph Performing Arts Association joins Jodie to talk about an Irish virtual performance complete with a tour of the country.

Joining us is marshall from the st.

Joseph performing arts association to tell us more.

Welcome.

Well thank you very much.

Glad to be here.

As one of our missions is being to provide the best of the performing arts and to give it the most access to our community, we're still doing it virtually because we can't quite get into our theater.

We're doing this two hour prerecorded show on the virtual broadcast.

Like you said, it was recorded in the national opera house.

Michael land ra does his part of the show on this segment of the show and goes about travelling around ireland and gives us music, dance and culture and traditions and stops at a few pubs even.

It's an all encompassing hours of real irish entertainment where we can rekindle into the culture of or home land if we're from ireland and all of us have a bit of irish in us.

It helps us bring that out so we can be all things irish for this weekend.

I understand he has a special guest artist he will feature.

Also that traditional irish music we talked about and songs from his albums over the year.

It's packed.

He's also previewing tbs show he will be airing later this year.

So there's a bit of what he does for that particular show to bring the irish culture to all the irish folks around the planet.

There's only five million irish people in the country, there's more than double of that living outside the country from over the generations let's a global culture for sure.

He will be broadcasting that.

We will start on march 12th, running through the 14th.

If people want to take part in the concert, how can they log on and do so.

Call the arts officeace 279-1225.

That's the best and easiest way to get the ticket.

There's a link to go online.

It's a longer thing that you can also find on facebook.

But either way, easy to get the tickets once you know how.

There's a couple options to upgrade to have zoom with michael or a dvd souvenir.

It's virtual.

You can have the room with other folks in there and be able to watch it.

Any of our firefightersor police department guys if you're interested in wanting the show, we have a donor giving out the tickets to broadcast and you know different establishments to be able to enjoy in the culture.

If you want one and can't really afford it, just ask beth or carl and they can help you out with that.

