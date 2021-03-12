Rome CSD BOE further discusses strategies to return students to full-time in-person learning

“We are committed to getting kids in five days-a-week,” said Superintendent Peter Blake.

Good evening brent, it's been just under six weeks since the rome city school district welcomed students back into the classroom for hybrid learning... tonight, district further discussed developments into welcoming in students full time.

Yesterday, rome superintendent peter blake along with 8 other superintendent met with the state senate education committee chair to discuss government and education- related topics.

-- one note was that as of right now there isn't any imnormation about this fall's reopening of schools which hinders budgeting planning -- after the passing of the new federal stimulus package by president biden today, senator joseph griffo released a statement saying that he believes that the information on school funding may be underserving what they may recieve.

-- which can help assist in reopening strategies for the district.

Peter blake: we are committed to getting kids in five days a week it does seem like all agencies are leading towards plastic barriers being the solution to the problem.

I don't believe that's a wise investment on a funding.

If we need to do this for next year then that may be a different story but if it's a band-aid that will help us get from the middle of april to the end of june spending roughly $500,000 half $1 million on plastic that's going to go in the storage shed in two years when we could use social workers, counselors, support staff, teachers i think our money would be better invested in the students education.

Blake goes onto say even if they were to order the plastic barriers today they are not certian they will receive the amount they need by may or june but they are still investigating.

As for future events superintendent blake said that as of today the district is planning for a full commencement for students in june.

