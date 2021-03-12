Fifth st shooting 3.11.21

6pm-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm-2021-03-15
Our top story at 11... a double shooting near an elementary school in lexington.
Accoriding to police..
Two women taken to u-k hospital with non life threatening injuries after they were shot..
Around 7:20 this evening..
At the intersection of triple crown parkway and nelson avenue naer william wells brown elementary school..
On east fifth street.
Investigators say they believe a red car was involved.
According to police..
It was last seen heading down triple crown parkway.
