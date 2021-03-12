Fifth st shooting 3.11.21

A DOUBLE SHOOTING NEAR AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN LEXINGTON

Our top story at 11... a double shooting near an elementary school in lexington.

Accoriding to police..

Two women taken to u-k hospital with non life threatening injuries after they were shot..

Around 7:20 this evening..

At the intersection of triple crown parkway and nelson avenue naer william wells brown elementary school..

On east fifth street.

Investigators say they believe a red car was involved.

According to police..

It was last seen heading down triple crown parkway.

Ots image:left deadly shooting police-tape-lights-generic1...