Rapping jihadi had "murderous intent" in plotting lockdown attacks

A rapping jihadi has been found guilty of plotting to run amok with an 18-inch sword during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jobless Sahayb Abu, 27, had bought two blades, balaclavas, a camouflage hat and body armour online in readiness for an attack last summer.He was arrested on July 9 after discussing buying a gun from an undercover police officer, who he met on an Islamic State supporters’ Telegram chat group.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for xxxx to find him guilty of preparing for terrorist acts before his arrest on July 9 last year.