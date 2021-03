Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Phone traced to Tihar cell of IM Terrorist | Oneindia News

In a fresh twist in the Mukesh Ambani bomb threat case, Mumbai police have tracked the location of the phone to a cell in Delhi's Tihar jail where an Indian Mujahideen terrorist is being kept.

According to the reports, the Mumbai Police took the help of a private cyber agency to track the location of the on which the telegram channel was created.

