Dow Movers: AAPL, GS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs registers a 32.1% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs registers a 32.1% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs registers a 32.1% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.9%.
Apple is lower by about 9.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.
Om, trading down 1.8%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.6% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..