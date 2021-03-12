Skip to main content
Dow Movers: AAPL, GS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs registers a 32.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.9%.

Apple is lower by about 9.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 1.8%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.6% on the day.

