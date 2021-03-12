Johnson 'shocked and appalled' by death of Sarah Everard

Boris Johnson has said he can “totally understand” why the death of Sarah Everard has triggered a “wave of feeling” on the issue of women’s safety.The Prime Minister told reporters at Queen’s University Belfast: “Like everybody, I’m shocked and appalled about the news from the Met about Sarah Everard.“I think that the whole country will be united in their feeling for her friends, her family and will share their shock and their grief.“I can see, and I totally understand, why this has triggered such a wave of feeling on this issue – on the issue of safety of women and safety of the streets.“And I want to echo very much what Priti Patel said, which is that no woman should walk our streets in fear – every woman should feel able to walk our streets in safety.“As for the proposed vigil, as you know there is a case I think before the courts right now.”