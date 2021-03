Everly Carganilla, Julian Lerner On Playing Jennifer Garner's Children In 'Yes Day'

"Yes Day"'s youngest stars Everly Carganilla and Julian Lerner tell ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey their on-screen mom Jennifer Garner was "so kind and caring" and set the tone for the entire cast.

Plus, Lerner shares the piece of advice he learned from Edgar Ramírez.