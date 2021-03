Chloe X Halle Reflect On Grammy Nominations

Chloe x Halle are up for two trophies at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and whether they win or lose, the R&B duo tell ET Canada's Roz Weston why they're proud to be recognized by their peers.

Plus, Halle teases her upcoming role as Ariel in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid".