4 hours of excused leave for each COVID vaccination

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Governor Cuomo signed legislation granting employees time off to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor....govern or cuomo signed legislation on friday...granting employees time off to receive covid-19 vaccination.

Public and private employees will be granted up to four hours of excused leave per injection under this new law, that excused leave will not be charged against any other leave the employee has earned or accrued.

This legislation becomes effective immediately.

State lawmakers say this law ensures that new yorkers are not forced to choose between losing wages and receiving their vaccination.

Not being able to visit loved ones in

