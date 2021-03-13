Ask The Expert: Therapy 3/12/2021

Lyssa High talks to Lisa Seal and Becky Tuttle about Madison and Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation Centers in Richmond, KY.

C1 3 lyssa-host: today on ask the expert, we are here at kenwood and madison health and rehab right here in richmond.

And i am here with lisa seal.

She is a physical therapy assistant,and i'm here with becky tuttle.

She is a speech therapist.

Ladies, thank you so much for having us today.becky- speech: thankyou.lisa- pt asst: thank you.

Becky- speech: well, let's talk more about the therapies.

First of all, with physical therapy, what does a day look like for one of your patients?

What does it typically look like, i should say?

Lisa- pta sst: well, each individual is different and has a very specific plan of care set.

So we will work on gait training, walking in the halls.

We have strength training, and we also have equipment such as e-stim ultrasound diathermy to assist with their treatments as well.

Lyssa-host:and this is both a short-term and long-term therapy.

Is that correct?

Lisa- ptasst: yes.

Lyssa-host: okay.

And then also becky, with your speech therapy, let's talk a little bit about the different therapies that you do with your patients.

Becky- speech: well, thank you again for having us.

As lisa was saying, in long-term care, we may have a lot of different patients, a lot of different varieties.

I may work with patients that basically just need to be able to communicate wants and needs,yes, no, follow directions.

Or i may even work with the patients that are going back home and they need help with financial management and medication management.

Also, in long-term care, it's very, very common to work with patients that have dysphasia, which is difficult to as swallowing or chewing.and with that, i may do electrical stim on their throat and neck muscles, do oral motor exercises, teach them compensatory techniques to swallow so that they can swallow safely.

Lyssa-host: that's fantastic.okay.

And i have to ask each of you, what is your favorite thing about your job, would you say?

Lisa- ptasst: oh, when somebody gets to go home and they can be at home with their family.

Lyssa-host:i bet, i bet.

What about you, becky?

Becky-speech: i love the connection with the patients.

Whether it's long- term or short-term.

I always connect with patients and i love the patients.

Lyssa- host:wonderful.

Becky-speech: at the end of the day, we just want our patients to be healthy and happy.

Lyssa-host:and ladies, where do people need to go for more information?

Becky-speech: if you would like more information, please contact us on our facebook pages or online, and we'd be happy to give you more information.

Lyssa- host:wonderful.

Thank you so much for having us today.

