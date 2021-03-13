What you need to know: March 12

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, March 12.

New this morning - organizers have cancelled the butte county silver dollar fair for the second time in two years.

C-e-o nick digrazia says they cannot put together a "viable fair" because of current restrictions.

The fair will continue to hold live stock auctions and organizers announced a "harvest fair," this october.

The museum of northern california art in chico will open its doors at 11 o clock this morning.

Up until now, the museum has been holding virtual tours for the artwork inside.

Admission at monca is half off today to celebrate.

The hours are 11 a-m until 5 p-m today through sunday .### the butte county community action agency is holding a food distribution event..

The drive through event will take place from ten to noon at riverbend park.

Organizers say the food boxes include healthy, shelf-stable and sesonable fresh produce.

Recipients are asked to remain in their cars for covid 19 safety.## happening this weekend..

A historic local church is set celebrate some new rennovations..

Community members plant to celebrate the restoration of the bethel ame church on 821 linden street in chico tomorrow ... starting at around 10 a.m.

Church reps say they hope to celebrate the volunteers, sponsors, and contractors who made the renovations possible..

## happening today - a vaccine clinic on the skyway in paradise.

It's by appointment only at the feather river health center... and only for those people 65 and older -- and ages 16 to 64 who also have severe illness.

Action news now has learned that all of today's slots are filled but - another clinic will be offered there friday, march 19th you can