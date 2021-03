From Kareena to Ananya, paps click B-town divas in Mumbai

From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, paparazzi clicked Bollywood divas in and around Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor was seen at Amrita Arora's house.

Malaika Arora also joined her friend at Amrita's residence.

On work front, Kareena is working on 'Laal Singh Chadda' with Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was also spotted for Arbaaz Khan's chat show.

Ananya will next be seen in 'Liger'.

Parineeti Chopra also posed for paps in Juhu.

Chopra is set to be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.