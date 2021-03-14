George Henson Is This Week's Hometown Hero

For nearly 7 decades-- he's been a friendly face in the evansville community--- changing lives one haircut at a time.... tonight---i introduce you to this week's hometown hero.

It's at his barbershop on washington avenue---you can find george henson--- "as the long hair came in, the barbers disappeared."

A profession he's held for nearly 67 years--- "at 91 i still like to work and it gets me out of the house."

But henson's story dates back even before he picked up clippers-- "i went to fulton grade school, carpenter grade school, and then central and graduated in 49."

A favorite of his since a young age---sports... "i started in football as a tackle and enjoyed playing football."

Just a few short years later--- george joined the army-- "i was in the artillery and within in a year i was made a corporal."

This hometown hero---getting the opportunity to fly with honor flight--- an experience he says was like no other--- "a good friend of mine i played football with, he went in 4 months before i did, and he didn't come back.

It brought a tear when i was looking at the korean monument.

It really was."

Through the hard times---were also good memories--- henson was married for more than 50 years to the love of his life---and best friend... "it's just a devastating thing that will happen to you when you lose your mate.

There is an adjustment but what really helped me was people at church."

He still keeps her memory alive--- "we cooked a lot together and i still like to cook.

I like to cook cabbage, asparagus, rice and beans."

Whether its cooking or cutting hair-- he continues to do what he loves--- george henson this weeks hometown hero.... "the haircuts are free, but the entertainment is 12 dollars."

