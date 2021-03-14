Max's Saturday sports block

For the first time since 2002 -- the crimson tide will play for an s-e-c tournament title... with the tides comeback win over tennessee this afternoon...alabama is just 40 minutes away from its first s-e-c title in 30 years... saturdays win was a tale of two halfs -- the first was all about tennessees keon johnson....but the tide rallied back from a 15 point deficit and took over in the final period coming out on top 73 to 68... now it's the l-s-u tigers that await the tide...for seniors like alex reese -- a win would mean everything and bring their dreams of changing the culture of the program to fruition... "it's what we've been working for all summer, it's been our goal since we got back to campus with all the coronavirus things, i sat out a little bit longer but ever since we got back we've been working for it and the works starting to show and we've been playing pretty well so we gotta keep it rolling."

And fans also seem to see the see change that nate oates has instilled in bama... "i think he's brought just a great deal of teamwork and the feeling of blue collar basketball -- think is what they say -- and they've just done a great job of showing why they belong and proved how good they actually can be.

Tip from nashville is scheduled for noon... speaking of sunday action -- after nearly a week of waiting u-a-h knows who they'll face in the ncaa tournament tomorrow... lee took down georiga southwestern in their first round matchup this evening ... giving us a rematch of last fridays g-s-c semifinal game ... one that was decided by just two points... the chargers will look to advance to the sweet sixteen for the first time since 20-17 when they fight the flames at 7:45 sunday night.... staying on campus -- a wild year of hockey has come to and end for the chargers...a program that was cut by the school in the last 12 months came back and was ready to make some noise in the w-c-h-a tournament but 18th ranked lake superior state had other plans...the lakers dominated the chargers on friday and putting their season on ice sunday with a 4-1 win.... and out in the shoals -- u-n-a pitcher megan garst tossed her 4th career no hitter today as the lions defeated bellarmine... the no-no is also garsts 17th shutout...strikin g out 11 and only allowing two walks in the outing.... the lions swept the knights on the diamond saturday... that win brings the lions to 12 and 4 on the season...thatll do