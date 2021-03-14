Breonna anniversary 3.13.21

365 DAYS AFTER HER DEATH AND THE BATTLE CONTINUES FOR BREONNA TAYLOR...HER FAMILY...FRIENDS...AND SUPPORTERS BACK IN LOUISVILLE TODAY

Her death and the battle continues for breonna taylor...her family...friends...and supporters back in louisville today in tonight's top story...whas 11's senait gebregiorgis takes us there

Breonna taylor" family and friends gathered together this weekend to remember breonna taylor - one year after her death at the hands of louisville police sot - ben crump / attorney: "we got two different americas, one for black america and one for white america" the 26 year old black emt was shot by police executing a no-knock narcotics warrant at her home while she and her boyfriend kenneth walker were already in bed.

Nats: keep walking backwards.

Walker thought it was intruders entering the apartment - he fired one shot - striking an officer in the leg.

Sot walker: breonna and i did not know who was banging on the door.

But the police know what they did.

Police fired back, killing taylor - no drugs were found in the apartment none of the officers involved were charged in taylor's death - just one - brett hankison - was indicted by a grand jury on "wanton endangerment" charges for shooting into a neighbors apartment sergeant jonathan mattingly who fired six times, and detective myles cosgrove who fired a total of 16 rounds - were not charged all three have been fired from the force some members of the grand jury say kentucky attorney general daniel cameron never presented them with homicide as a charge to consider against the officers, and have now joined a group of other kentucky citizens seeking to impeach cameron for "breach of public trust."

Cameron responded saying the petition is "so lacking in legal and factual support" that it should be dismissed.

