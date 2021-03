Smriti Irani does homework in car | Funny caption tickles internet | Oneindia News

Smriti Irani, one of the more social media savvy union ministers, who very often entertains her followers on the internet sharing snippets from her life has now posted an image of herself doing "her homework".

And she has given it a hilarious caption.

#SmritiIrani #Homework #ElectionCampaign