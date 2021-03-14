'Women won't be any safer if Cressida Dick resigns today'

Jess Phillips has said the focus should be on "action" to make sure the scenes from Clapham on Saturday evening "never happen again", rather than on whether Metropolitan Police Commission Cressida Dick should resign.

When asked if Cressida Dick should resign, the Labour MP said: "Women in this country won't be any safer tomorrow if Cressida Dick resigns today" adding "it makes absolutely no difference".

Ms Phillips, who is the Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding said that the focus should be on "taking action" and "doing something tomorrow that makes yesterday never happen again" .

Report by Thomasl.

