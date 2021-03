Michigan Matters: Celebration of Women's History Month

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we look at Betty Ford, First Lady from Michigan, and her imprint on America with her daughter, Susan Ford Bales, and Don Holloway of the Gerald F.

Ford Presidential Museum.

Then Dorothy Zehnder, 99-year-old matriarch of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn talks about her life and her daughter, Judith Zehnder Keller, 75, of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, also appears.