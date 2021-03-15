Park Manor Business Where Mass Shooting Happened Has Been In Trouble With City Before

Dozens of partygoers scrambled for cover early Sunday after gunfire erupted at a party in the Park Manor neighborhood.
As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, there has been previous trouble at the business where it happened.
At least 15 people have been shot in Chicago this weekend.
At least 15 people were shot, two fatally, during a party at a Park Manor business early Sunday, officials said.