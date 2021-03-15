Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 15, 2021

Blizzard warning issued in Colorado as Storm Xylia dumps snow on western US

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:04s 0 shares 1 views
Blizzard warning issued in Colorado as Storm Xylia dumps snow on western US
Blizzard warning issued in Colorado as Storm Xylia dumps snow on western US

A blizzard warning was issued in Colorado on March 14 as Storm Xylia dumped snow on the western US state.

A blizzard warning was issued in Colorado on March 14 as Storm Xylia dumped snow on the western US state.

Footage from @maryguiden in Fort Collins shows several vehicles coated in a thick blanket of snow.

Clips filmed by @MariachiTillman and @nikkibot show how residents made the most of the snow by creating their own DIY sledges in Thornton and Wheat Ridge respectively.

The third video shows poor visibility conditions in Denver as @megolas1 on a highway.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Colorado gets blanketed by snow

Colorado gets blanketed by snow

A storm moved into Colorado and brought heavy snow to parts of the area on Thursday (March 4) as seen here in Colorado Springs.

Newsflare STUDIO

You might like