Blizzard warning issued in Colorado as Storm Xylia dumps snow on western US

A blizzard warning was issued in Colorado on March 14 as Storm Xylia dumped snow on the western US state.

Footage from @maryguiden in Fort Collins shows several vehicles coated in a thick blanket of snow.

Clips filmed by @MariachiTillman and @nikkibot show how residents made the most of the snow by creating their own DIY sledges in Thornton and Wheat Ridge respectively.

The third video shows poor visibility conditions in Denver as @megolas1 on a highway.