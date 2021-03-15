Thousands take part in rallies against gender discrimination and violence across Australia

Thousands took part in rallies against gender discrimination and violence across Australia on March 15.
Protests were held in Sydney and Melbourne where thousands turned up to demand gender equality.
Footage filmed by @JillFavero shows a group of women in Melbourne singing and dancing as they attended a March 4 Justice rally.
Thousands of women gathered in major cities across Australia on Monday to take part in rallies calling for gender equality and..