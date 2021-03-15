Skip to main content
Monday, March 15, 2021

Thousands take part in rallies against gender discrimination and violence across Australia

Thousands took part in rallies against gender discrimination and violence across Australia on March 15.

Protests were held in Sydney and Melbourne where thousands turned up to demand gender equality.

Footage filmed by @JillFavero shows a group of women in Melbourne singing and dancing as they attended a March 4 Justice rally.

