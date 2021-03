Pakistani couple's wedding photoshoot with sedated lion cub goes viral, faces backlash|Oneindia News

A Pakistani couple was severely criticised on social media after the bride and the groom decided to use a sedated lion cub as a prop during their wedding photoshoot.

The images from their wedding photoshoot were posted to Instagram.

In a post on Twitter, Save the Wild, an animal welfare organisation in Pakistan, shared an eight-second video of the couple posing for pictures with the lion cub lying in between them.

