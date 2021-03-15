Patsy Stevenson on her detention in London after Clapham vigil

A protester who was detained during a London vigil to protest over violence against women which ended in clashes with the police, said the event had started peacefully but things then escalated quickly.Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday to remember Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old London resident whose disappearance and killing prompted a national outcry.
Clapham vigil 'escalated so quickly'
Patsy Stevenson who was arrested at Sarah Everard's vigil on Clapham Common says people at the event wanted it to be peaceful.