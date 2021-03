Gauahar Khan booked by BMC for flouting Covid-19 norms, what did she do?| Oneindia News

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan booked by the BMC for flouting the Covid-19 norms. Media reports said that an FIR was filed after she went to work on a movie set despite being tested positive and told to quarantine at home.

The civic body tweeted with a copy of the FIR.

“No Compromise On City’s Safety!

BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive.

