PM says AZ vaccine is safe for use despite growing fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for use and does not need to be discontinued in the UK.

His comments come after a number of countries have suspended use of the jab over fears it could cause blood clots.

Report by Alibhaiz.

