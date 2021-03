Ishan Kishan’s dreamy debut set things right for India | IND vs ENG T20 Series

#IshanKishan #INDvsENG #T20 Ishan Kishan's 32-ball 56 on debut and his 94-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Virat Kohli (73 not out off 49 balls) in nine overs helped India thrash England by seven wickets in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium to bring the 5-match series level at 1-1.