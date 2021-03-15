‘Technoking’ of Tesla - Eccentric Musk Move, or Nod to the Future?
Elon Musk officially has another title to add to his business card: 'Technoking.'

Is it another eccentric Musk move, or a nod to Telsa's tech-focused future?