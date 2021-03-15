Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion And More Stun On Grammys Red Carpet
Music's biggest night was filled with lots of killer red carpet looks.

From Dua Lipa to Taylor Swift to Megan Thee Stallion to Lizzo and DaBaby, take a look through the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet styles.