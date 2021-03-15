Drew Brees Officially Announces Retirement From NFL

Drew Brees Officially Announces Retirement From NFL .

In a highly anticipated move, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has retired from the NFL after 20 seasons.

In a video post to Instagram, Brees’ children said he was “finally” retiring so he could “spend more time with [them].”.

In the caption of the post, Brees said it was “time” for him to retire from football.

He then directly addressed his Saints’ fans, saying he poured his “heart & soul” into the team.

Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback.

Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans, Drew Brees, via Instagram.

He went on to credit New Orleans for shaping who he is and giving him “a lifetime of memories.”.

You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories.

My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more, Drew Brees, via Instagram.

Brees was undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL.

With 80,358 yards, he currently sits above Tom Brady at the top spot in career passing yards.

Brees is also first all-time in completions, completion percentage and second in touchdown passes.

He made the Pro-Bowl 13 times, set the record for most seasons with more than 5,000 passing yards and led the NFL in passing yards seven times.