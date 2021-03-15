Exclusive: Meisha Ross Porter Begins Tenure As New York City Schools Chancellor

Meisha Ross Porter is the first Black woman to lead New York City's public schools.
She has a daunting task ahead of her, as Mayor de Blasio hopes most students are back in the classroom by fall.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Meisha Ross Porter started her first day as schools chancellor with a visit to a public school in Red Hook. She spoke exclusively..
In a surprise move, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is stepping down. The shake-up comes with less than 10 months..