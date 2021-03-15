5pm COVID Payment Timeline 03.15.2021

YOU MAY HAVE TO WAIT A LITTLE LONGER TO GET YOUR STIMULUS CHECK FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COMPARED TO THE OTHER PAYMENTS BECAUSE THIS ONE IS HAPPENING DURING TAX SEASON.

The i-r-s's "get my payment" tool is up and running so you can track your payment or find out if you're eligible for the money.

If you make less than 75-thousand dollars a year and couples bringing in less than 150- thousand are eligible for the fulll 14-hundred dollar payment, plus 14-hundred per child or adult dependent.

The government says some people could see the money by this weekend.

The payments will continue to go out over the next several weeks.

If you track your money from the i-r-s website...you'll need to put in your social security number, birth date and