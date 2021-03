Veggie-Packed Cookies

Looking at Diane Melano now, you’d never guess there was anything wrong with her but 5 years ago, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and, within 6 months, she was walking with a cane; she lost the ability to speak and had to wear a diaper.

So she started researching the power of foods to heal, mixing modern medicine with vegetable and nutrient-packed cookies and breads that she now makes and sells online and at the Margate Farmers Market in South Jersey.www.Melanonutrition.com