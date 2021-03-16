Doctor: Vaccines approved by FDA are safe

48 hours.

Several european countries are restricting the use of the astrazeneca covid vaccine.

This morning - germany announced a pause on vaccinatons using those doses.

Italy - france - ireland - norway - denmark - bulgaria - and the netherlands have announced similar restrictions.

They're prompted by an italian man dying after receiving an astrazeneca dose.

The european union is investigating links between astrazeneca doses and reports of blood clots.

Canada's prime minister says the country will not pause its astrazeneca rollout - despite the european concerns.

That vaccine is not yet authorized for use in the united states.

However -- it's expected to file for emergency use authorization within weeks.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live in huntsville tonight... she spoke with an infectious disease specialist on why people should not be hesitant to get this vaccine if it becomes available, megan?

Dr. ali hassoun with huntsville hospital said since the u-s has such a complex system to approve vaccinations -- if astrazeneca get's the o-k -- we should trust it.

Hassoun says: "it's not one agency that will look at the data.

Several agencies will look at the data."

Astrazeneca is expected to file for emergency use authorization any day now.

That means four vaccines could be on the market in the u- s.

Could be on the market in the u- s.

Reporting live in hsv mr waay 31 news.