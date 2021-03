Army recruitment scam | CBI books 17 Army officers | Oneindia News

17 Army officers including 5 Lt Cols have been booked by the CBI in connection with corruption in Army recruitment.

The agency carried out searches at 30 locations across the country on Monday.

Lt Col MVSNA Bhagwan is alleged to be the mastermind of the recruitment racket, sources said.

