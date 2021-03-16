On the 14th of March, Billie Eilish won record of the year for her song “everything i wanted” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Billie Eilish wins Record of the Year win but says Megan Thee Stallion deserves it
Credit: Cover Video STUDIODuration: 01:08s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
You might like
More coverage
Billie Eilish Dedicates Grammy For Best Record To Megan Thee Stallion — See The Reactions
OK! Magazine
Billie Eilish dedicated her Best Record of the Year Grammy win to Megan Thee Stallion after her 'untoppable year.' 'You deserve it,..