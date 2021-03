Worst sandstorm in a decade hits Chinese capital Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:35s 16 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Worst sandstorm in a decade hits Chinese capital The biggest sandstorm in nearly a decade hit the Chinese capital on Monday (March 15) bringing a thick haze to the city.

The biggest sandstorm in nearly a decade hit the Chinese capital on Monday (March 15) bringing a thick haze to the city.