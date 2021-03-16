IND vs ENG T20 Series | Team India fined for slow over rate in 2nd T20 against England

India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday.
