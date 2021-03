IND vs ENG T20 | Team India to dish out X-Factor batsmen in T20s

While India are No.

2 in T20 International world rankings, they are still not content in being the second-best team behind England and are hoping to pack the team with multiple players having the X-factor.

After beating Australia 2-1 in the T20I series Down Under in December 2020, the Indian team has made massive changes in the batting line-up and brought in proven hard-hitters just like England have, to provide the X-factor.

#INDvsENG #NarendraModiStadium #T20Series