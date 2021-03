Ratan Tata forays into media | Pritish Nandy Communications shares | Oneindia News

In a major development, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts Ratan Tata has invested in Pritish Nandy Communications in his “personal capacity”.

With this, Tata has made a foray into media and entertainment.

PNC was behind the hugely popular 'Four More Shots Please!'

