Teacher makes student's Christmas dreams come true

A teacher from the South Side of Chicago is bringing Christmas cheer to her students with the help of her community!

Laura Quering is a third-grade teacher at Carter G.

Woodson North in the Bronzeville community in Chicago’s South Side.

For seven years, Quering has been collecting donated gifts to give to her students a week before Christmas.

Quering asked her community to help bring cheer to her students this year.

They collected gifts for over 300 students this year.

The third-grade teacher asked her students to write down a Christmas list and were partnered up with a gift donor.

Many donors making the students’ lists come true.

“The magic is in hearing them say, ‘that’s what I wanted!’,” said Quering.