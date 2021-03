Matt James Doesn't Want To Back Together With Rachael Following 'AFTR' Special

The historic finale of "The Bachelor" was really just a setup for the compelling "After The Final Rose" special, where Matt James reunited with his now ex Rachael Kirkconnell to discuss her racially insensitive past.

The season 25 "Bachelor" even admitted to "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that getting back together isn't really an option.

