U.K. COVID-19 Variant Causes ‘More Severe Illness,’ Study Says

A new study published in the journal ‘Nature’ has found that the U.K. COVID-19 variant is not only more transmissible but more deadly.

The study took a look at data from almost 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.K. and found that two-thirds of those deaths were confirmed to have the variant, B.1.1.7.

Those infected with B.1.1.7.

Were at a 55 percent higher risk of dying within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

Another recently published study found similar results; people who tested positive for B.1.1.7.

In a community setting were more likely to die within 28 days.

Thankfully, the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be highly effective against B.1.1.7., making fast vaccine rollout even more vital.

B.1.1.7.

Was first detected in the U.K. last fall and sparked the country’s second wave of infection in the winter.

The U.K. experienced a devastatingly high number of deaths, leaving them with the second most COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 in the world.

With B.1.1.7.

Already having spread across the globe and even expected to become the dominant strain in the United States, lead author Nick Davies hopes his study can “serve as a warning.” .

The B.1.1.7 variant is more transmissible, and our research provides strong evidence that is also causes more severe illness.

This should serve as a warning to other countries that they need to remain vigilant against B.1.1.7, which has already spread to over 90 countries worldwide, Nick Davies, via ‘Forbes’